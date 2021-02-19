Macho Vivek Oberoi needs no mask and helmet, Mumbai traffic police issues e-challan of Rs 500 for flouting norms

Not just that, the actor was also found flouting a basic Covid norm – he was not wearing a mask. Police said, for this he would be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Covid-19 notifications for violating the pandemic prohibitory orders imposed by the government. They were in the process of registering a first information report against the actor at the time of going to press.

Sources said Oberoi had shared a four-minute video of his new bike being delivered on the eve of V-Day and his subsequent exuberant, inaugural ride with wife Priyanka Alva in tow, on Twitter. Shortly after the video ‘took flight’, Twitterati showed him some tough love, taking him to task for flouting traffic rules by not donning a helmet.

According to a senior traffic police officer, the video was reported by a user, following which an e-challan was issued to the actor on Friday evening by Assistant Inspector Nandkishore Jadhav from the Santacruz traffic police division. The incident and the issuing of the e-challan was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western) Somnath Gharge.