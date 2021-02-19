Coronavirus in Mumbai: 350 fined for not wearing masks in local trains

More than 300 passengers were fined for not wearing masks while travelling on Central and Western railway on Friday. The Mumbai Division and the BMC have fined 350 commuters in the last 24 hours, compared to the 461 penalised on February 18.

In a joint drive with the BMC that went on till 6pm on Friday, the CR had fined 200 maskless commuters, collecting Rs 40,000 in all, while the WR netted Rs 30,000 by fining 150 such passengers. According to railway officials, most commuters were compliant with Covid norms at railway stations but there were some who were found in violation.

“Since trains have resumed for all, we have been acting against defaulters. There are some passengers who do not follow Covid norms but for the most part, others do,” said an official. Until February 18, the CR and WR had penalised 2,600 and 2,900 commuters respectively, for being without masks.