LS Speaker Om Prakash Birla will look into the incidents of women's oppression in Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Ms Neelam Gorhe after her meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Prakash Birla at Mumbai said that the latter has assured to look into the incidents of women’s oppression in Maharashtra.

Ms Gorhe said that Infrastructural facilities should be developed at strategic places for the benefit of women. She drew attention to the neglect of the forts and temples of Maharashtra by the Central Archaeological Department.

Appropriate steps on safety of women

‘’Appropriate measures should be taken for the safety and self-respect of women working in the army and in important places,’’ said Ms Gorhe. She demanded that appropriate action should be taken against the accused who was arrested in Shraddha Walker's death case.

Ms Gorhe said that the state government has been requested to appoint a leading lawyer Mr Ujwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor in this matter. Ms Gorhe approached the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and he immediately gave his consent while assuring an action in this regard.

Meanwhile, at the seminar organised by the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, Ms Gorhe hailed the latter’s work saying that the Law Aid Centre will be quite helpful for women to get relief in various cases. She also made a strong case for the entry of more women in politics along with social work.

