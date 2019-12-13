LS productivity at 115%, Winter Session adjourned sine die

New Delhi: The Parliament's winter session was adjourned sine die on Friday with 130 hours and 45 minutes of discussion on various matters and debates on matter of public importance in Lok Sabha.

Started on 18th November, Lok Sabha has achieved 115% productivity in 20 days of business with 14 bills have been passed by the Lower House and 48 reports have been tabled by the various parliamentary standing committees.

During the winter session, 140 parliamentary questions were answered by the respective ministers in the House in-person, which achieved an average of 7.36 questions per day along with 20.42 supplementary questions daily. On 27th November, all the 20 parliamentary questions were answered in-person by the respective ministers, which itself stands as a record, as maximum 20 parliamentary questions are allowed to be answered by ministers in-person, as per the rules.

Lok Sabha witnessed 934 matters of public importance raised during the session by the Members of Parliament, which achieved an impressive average of 58.57. A total 364 matters were raised under Rule 377, among which 121 matters were raised by members themselves.

Parliament discussed the 'air pollution and climate change' issue under Rule 193, which went for 7 hours 49 minutes, whereas another discussion on 'effect of climate change on farmers', under the same rule, was lasted for 7 hours 21 minutes. In this way, the Parliament sits for 28 hours, 43 minutes on discussing matters of public importance under various rules.