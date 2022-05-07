Loudspeaker Row: Pune MNS workers threaten to play Hanuman Chalisa outside police stations

As the loudspeaker row continues in Maharashtra, Pune workers have threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside police stations if they don't get written assurances from Moulvis of all mosques in Pune over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

In a letter to Pune CP, Pune unit of MNS warned police that they should get written assurances from Moulvis of all mosques in the city that they've stopped azaan on loudspeakers.

The letter added that if they don't receive such assurance, they'd start playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of police stations.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:20 AM IST