6 Lord Shiva temples to visit in Maharashtra on Mahashivratri

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Mahashivratri, people fast during the day and consume one meal at night.

Maharashtra is adorned by many cultural and spiritual places, and attracts devotees from various parts of the world. The State has to its credit a plethora of pilgrimage places as well as temples which are incredible landmarks.

The State is an abode of 3 of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva including Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga near Pune and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga near Aurangabad.

Two of the grand ancient rock-cut Shiva temples of India, The Elephanta Cave Temple and the Kailasanatha Temple at Ellora are also located in the State.

Here are some must-visit Lord Shiva temples to visit in Maharashtra on Mahashivratri or atleast once in lifetime:

Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Ambarnath Shiva Mandir in Ambarnath

Ambarnath Shiva Mandir in Ambarnath | Kanchan Mudaliyar via Google photos

Babulnath Shiva Temple, Mumbai

Babulnath Shiva Temple, Mumbai | Mumbai Tourism

Mahabaleshwar Shiva temple

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:12 PM IST