Maha Shivratri 2022: 5 songs of Lord Shiva to listen on this festival

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Mahashivratri, people fast during the day and consume one meal at night.

On the auspicious day, here are some Lord Shiva songs to tune into and share with your dear ones, check here:

Nirvana Shatakam by Isha Foundation

Shambho Mahadeva by Shankar Mahadevan

Bho Shambo by Sudha Ragunathan

Bolo Har Har from film Shivaay

Namo Namo Shankara from film Kedarnath

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:13 PM IST