Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Organises Gathering Of Leaders And Workers In Sangli | Representative Image

Mumbai: Congress state leaders organised a gathering of their Sangli leaders and workers on Thursday. Aspirant Vishal Patil is contesting election as Independent candidate. It was first gathering of Congress in Sangli. It was expected that Congress will take strong action against Vishal Patil but it didn't happen in Thursday's gathering.

State Congress President, Nana Patole, former CM Prithviraj Chavan and group leader of Congress in assembly Balasaheb Thorat addressed rally and appealed the workers to support 'flaming torch' symbol of UBT Shivsena in sangli district.

Thorat while addressing gathering said " State leadership had taken every possible efforts to get back the Sangli seat. If you go and ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji they will say Sangli was the seat where more discussion was held in Delhi. We understand the feelings of workers of Congress party but the only aim of India alliance is to defeat the BJP. " He also informed workers that not only in Sangli, Congress adjusted alot on Many seats in other states too.

Nana Patole said " Party will not forget feelings of workers but Congress should remain intact. There is need to ignite the torch." He further said " Country is going from tough stage. If again Modi government comes into power there will be no elections in future.

Modi government has tortured Soniya Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by calling them in ED office and made them sit outside for hours. We should keep it in the mind." Prithviraj Chavan said that Modiji helped to topple the MVA government in Maharashtra. Without help of him it wasn't possible to topple the government. He appealed workers to keep the Sangali Congress intact to defeat Modi government.