 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shinde Loyalist Naresh Mhaske Wins Thane Constituency; Shrikant Shinde Secures Victory In Kalyan
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, who has been a two-term MP from the Kalyan constituency, won by 209,144 votes.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
Left To Right Naresh Mhaske, Shrikant Shinde |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's loyalist and close aide Naresh Mhaske from the Thane constituency won by 217,096 votes. He defeated sitting MP Rajan Vichare from the Uddhav Balasaheb faction. This constituency was a prestigious battleground for CM Shinde's Shiv Sena. In Thane, Chief Minister's Shiv Sena Tembhi Naka has been a stronghold. Naresh Mhaske secured a total of 732,109 votes, while Rajan Vichare received 515,013 votes. The total votes cast were 1,304,427.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, who has been a two-term MP from the Kalyan constituency, won by 209,144 votes. He defeated Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's candidate Vaishali Darekar. In Kalyan, Chief Minister's Shiv Sena has maintained its dominance. Shrikant Shinde secured a total of 589,636 votes, while Darekar received 380,492 votes. The total voting turnout in the Kalyan-Dombivli region was about 1,045,737, with NOTA securing 11,636 votes. A total of 31 rounds of counting were completed.

In the Bhiwandi constituency, NCP (SP) candidate Suresh Mhatre, alias Balya Mama, won, defeating the two-term sitting MP and Panchayat Raj Minister Kapil Patil. Suresh Mhatre secured 498,199 votes, while Kapil Patil received 431,907 votes. Mhatre won by 66,292 votes after 29 rounds of counting. Mhatre contested from the Bhiwandi constituency for the first time under Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, where he was defeated. Similarly, Vaishali Darekar also contested from the Kalyan constituency under Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and was defeated.

Speaking to the media, Shrikant Shinde said, "The citizens of Kalyan have trusted Modiji and the work done by me. I want to thank the people of Kalyan who have kept their trust in me for the third time. I am thankful to all my party workers and alliance partners for their efforts over the last two months."

Suresh Mhatre expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to the people of Bhiwandi who trusted me and Sharad Pawar. The people of Bhiwandi wanted change, and they made it happen."

After Shrikant Shinde's victory, party workers celebrated across the Kalyan-Dombivli region, distributing around 300,000 laddus to people. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated, "I want to thank all the party workers. Thane Lok Sabha is a stronghold of Shiv Sena. The people have voted for development. I want to thank everyone and PM Modi as well. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. Some people were fighting with the agenda of just PM Modi, but PM Modi talked about development. Some of our people have lost by very few votes. We accept the people's decisions. Those who have done vote bank politics, their real face will be revealed. The people have supported PM Modi."

