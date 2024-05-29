Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Issues Legal Notice To Sanjay Raut For Making False Allegations In 'Saamana' Article

CM Eknath Shinde | X/@mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a legal notice to Sanjay Raut for making false allegations against him in the article at UBT Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Shinde has issued notice to Raut for writing a defamatory and scandalous information in the column 'Rok Thok' in Saamana news paper on May 26.

In the column, Raut alleged Eknath Shinde spent unlimited money for the lok sabha election. Shinde spent at least Rs 25-30 Crores in each constituency. Moreover, made such arrangements that Ajit Pawar's candidate should not get elected.

Shinde's Notice sought that Raut Should apologize in front of the media within three days. And warned, civil and criminal action will be taken against Raut. Shinde has sent the notice through his advocate. Notice stated Statements of Raut are scandalous and defamatory, which has been made to misguide the public at large and to create unrest among public and rift among the public at large.

Shinde made it clear in the notice that he never spent or gave money as alleged by Raut. Shinde demanded strong evidence from Raut in the notice. "The article has tarnished the image of Shinde in front of the public at large for your political and selfish interest. Being an editor of Saamana under the guise of freedom of speech is not permitted to defame my client for your vested political and selfish interest." stated in the notice.

On the other hand, Sanjay Raut made fun of notice. while reacting to the notice Sanjay Raut tweeted " 50 khoke ekdum ok, Ulta chor kotwal ko daate. Illegal CM Shinde has sent me a legal notice. Very interesting and one of the funny political documents. Ab aayega Maja, Jai Maharashtra."