Lockdown in Pune: City records 238 violations on Wednesday

Earlier, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had urged the citizens to cooperate during the lockdown. “During this extended lockdown, everyone should wash their hands regularly and use a mask. Care should be taken not to break the lockdown. Also, if any person in the house has a fever and respiratory problems, they should come forward and test themselves. Every doctor, security staff is at your service. However, everyone should take the initiative and consider themselves as ‘Corona Warriors’ and make this lockdown a success,” he had said.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,510 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Pune on Wednesday, which took the count of patients in the district to 42,836, a health official said.

The death toll in the district reached 1,176 with 35 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Of the 1,510 new cases, 818 were from areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 29,494," the official said.

A total of 746 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day.

With 433 new cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, the tally in this industrial township grew to 8,853, he said.

According to the official, the number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, areas under the Pune Cantonment Board and the civil hospital have risen to 4,436, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)