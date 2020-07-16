Lockdown in Pune: City records 238 violations on Wednesday

A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune due to the rising COVID-19 cases. However, amid the lockdown, the Punekars are still flouting the norms and travelling without any permission. Maximum violations were recorded in Khadki, Yerawada, and Sinhgad road areas, reported Hindustan Times.
On Wednesday, Pune saw 238 lockdown violations. Along with the violations, the city police also seized 35 vehicles for violating vehicle movement restrictions. There were also some cases against people who did not wear masks in public.
Joint Commissioner of Pune Police Ravindra Shisve said that people are abiding by the rules and enforcement was up to the mark." "It is a two-way process. We are really happy that there have been no major violations today. We appeal to the citizens to continue their cooperation,” he added.
There is Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public. "Reason(s) to wear mask..Not one but three..Some more 1) fine of RS 500 2)criminal case Do we need more reasons to wear mask in public places?" tweeted Pune Police Commissioner.
Earlier, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had urged the citizens to cooperate during the lockdown. “During this extended lockdown, everyone should wash their hands regularly and use a mask. Care should be taken not to break the lockdown. Also, if any person in the house has a fever and respiratory problems, they should come forward and test themselves. Every doctor, security staff is at your service. However, everyone should take the initiative and consider themselves as ‘Corona Warriors’ and make this lockdown a success,” he had said.
Meanwhile, as many as 1,510 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Pune on Wednesday, which took the count of patients in the district to 42,836, a health official said.
The death toll in the district reached 1,176 with 35 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
"Of the 1,510 new cases, 818 were from areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 29,494," the official said.
A total of 746 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day.
With 433 new cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, the tally in this industrial township grew to 8,853, he said.
According to the official, the number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, areas under the Pune Cantonment Board and the civil hospital have risen to 4,436, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
