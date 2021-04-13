Lockdown fear in Kalyan: Huge crowd seen outside departmental store to buy groceries; police shut mart for sometime

With state government about to declare lockdown anytime, people rushed for panic shopping in Kalyan. On Tuesday morning a huge crowd had gathered outside the Kalyan D-mart, after which it was forced to be close down.

The crowd that was gathered outside the D-mart Kalyan came to buy everyday groceries and ready-to-eat food. They were not following the covid-19 guidelines and were rushing to get in. Seeing the over crowding with more than 100 people standing up outside D-mart, the police were forced to reach the spot and ask the people to leave and close the dmart for some time.

"The spread of coronavirus across the cities and news of lockdown is leading to some curious side effects. People are confused and scared that state government may declare lockdown anytime. "The news going around the lockdown that it will be in effect from April 14. We don't have food items to eat at house. We call at the shop, but they are not ready to respond. We also came for coupon but didn't get it. Should we eat water at home if its an lockdown. The state government should arrange food or at least make people clear when they would declared a lockdown," said Usha Kamble, a woman who was standing in the queue for almost more than an hour.