Pawan Kalyan in self-quarantine after Janasena party members test positive for COVID-19

South star Pawan Kalyan is under self-quarantine after the members of Janasena party tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by the party on their official Twitter handle, P Hari Prasad said, "The majority of Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan’s chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by Corona. As part of a precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being inflicted with Corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him."

"With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of Corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leaders through teleconference," he added.