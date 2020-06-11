Lockdown 6.0 on the cards?

The Maharashtra government may extend the lockdown beyond June 30 if the people continue to gather in large numbers and fail to observe self discipline. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at the possibility on Wednesday, reiterating that there is a need for caution and care as the threat to COVID-19 still persists.

''The lockdown may continue if the guidelines issued are not strictly followed by the people,'' said Thackeray, after chairing the Business Advisory Committee meeting at the state legislature. He warned the people not to take the lockdown guideline lightly and strive to maintain social distancing.

Even though the threat to the virus persists, Thackeray said that economic activities need to resume. ''We have to live with the virus. Already the government, under the MissionBeginAgain, has allowed outdoor physical activity for good health. However, people should not spoil it, especially by crowding outside,'' he said, pointing at people gathering in large numbers at Marine Drive and other public spaces in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Thackeray justified the government's decision to partially open economic activities and launch MissionBeginAgain from June 3 onwards. Shops are allowed to operate till 9pm and travelling is permitted within the limits of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Private offices are permitted to operate with 10 per cent staff or 10 people whichever is more.

However, he hoped that people would abide by the government rules and guidelines. ''Lockdown will continue if this does not happen,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said he has made a fresh appeal to the centre to commence the Mumbai suburban railway services to ferry the staff in essential services. He added that many of them could not travel in the absence of suburban railway services.

Member of the Parliament (MP) Anil Desai, in a letter to the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, has demanded that railway services in Mumbai must start soon. He further urged that the department needs to refund the monthly or quarterly pass money or extend the period further on the resumption of the suburban services. This was necessitated as passengers had taken these passes before the lockdown came into effect on March 25.