Lockdown 4.0: Will spas, salons and barber shops remain open in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune?

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state, the government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0. The new guidelines gives relaxations for non-red zones.
As per the revised guidelines, Mumbai, MMR, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Dhule, Nasik, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati remain under ‘red zone’. Several services will continue to remain un-operational in these cities. Spas, salons and barber shops will remain shut in Mumbai and other red zones, but they are allowed to begin operations in non-red zones (orange and green zones).
The government has also permitted e-commerce delivery of essentials and non-essentials in red zones (not applicable in containment zones). In the revised advisory, Maharashtra government has allowed public and private transport in orange and green zones to operate, but with "passenger management".
According to the revised guidelines, shops (including non-essentials) and markets will remain open between 9 am to 5 pm in non-red zones. The state government has also allowed opening of stadiums, sports complexes and public places in non-red zones. However, no events shall be held with spectators.
