Lockdown 4.0: Will spas, salons and barber shops remain open in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune?

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state, the government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0. The new guidelines gives relaxations for non-red zones.

As per the revised guidelines, Mumbai, MMR, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Dhule, Nasik, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati remain under ‘red zone’. Several services will continue to remain un-operational in these cities. Spas, salons and barber shops will remain shut in Mumbai and other red zones, but they are allowed to begin operations in non-red zones (orange and green zones).