Lockdown 4.0: CISF and CRPF to deployed in Mumbai from today

This comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the state had said that he might seek help from the central forces to give the overstretched state police a breather.

He had said that he was open to giving the personnel of the Maharashtra Police, who have been on the ground for long, some rest.

“They are also people, they get rest only when they get sick, this is cruel to them. Hence I have been thinking that we could speak to the centre to call in personnel to give the police machinery a break. We could give these people a break phase-wise, so that they could rest and come back to work,” Uddhav Thackeray said in his address to the state on May 8.