Live: Yogi Adityanath's rally at Kandivali, Mumbai

During election season Rahul Gandhi has flown to Italy: Adityanath
During Maharashtra floods, Rahul Gandhi was nowhere to be seen. Now, there are elections and he has gone to Italy.
There will be Diwali at Ayodhya on 26th: Adityanath
On 26th there will be Diwali in Ayodhya, rehearsal for which will be done at Mumbai on 24th.
Yogi Adityanath arrives at the venue
The convoy of Yogi Adityanath has arrived at the venue.
