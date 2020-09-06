Lightning kills 2 in separate incidents in Palghar

Two persons were killed and five injured by lightning in separate incidents in Wada and Dahanu in Palghar district on Sunday afternoon, a civic official said.

In the first case, lightning struck in Nampada village in Tawa killing Nitesh Tumbada (20) and injuring another, said Dahanu Tehsildar Rahul Sarang.

Sagar Shantaram Diva (17) of Ambiste Khurd in Wada died in a lightning strike in the afternoon and four people were injured, said Palghar District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.