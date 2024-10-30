'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces |

Navi Mumbai: A disagreement over Diwali decorations sparked allegations of communal tension in Navi Mumbai’s Panchanand Society, located in Taloja Sector 9. Videos circulating online captured a heated exchange between members of two communities, reportedly after some Muslim residents objected to the decorative lights set up in public areas of the society for Diwali celebrations.

Both parties in the video can be heard using offensive language and the situation appears to have escalated into a wider dispute. A man can be seen yelling at women saying, "Light nahi jalegi, Diya nahi jalega" which translates to 'Lights won't be put up in the society and even no diyas will be lit up.'

Muslims reportedly objected to Hindu women lighting Diwali light & Diyas in #NaviMumbai, #Taloja phase 1 society



What Is The Controversy About?

According to reports, the conflict has its roots in an incident from June, before Bakri Eid. At that time, Hindu residents in the society had objected to Muslims bringing goats into the premises and performing ritual slaughter.

In response, a decision was reportedly made during a society meeting that no festival or cultural activities would be held in common areas, aiming to prevent similar issues in the future. Muslim residents now pointed out this resolution, arguing that it should also apply to Diwali celebrations and decorative lighting in shared spaces.

This recent confrontation led both groups to seek enforcement of the society’s June 2024 decision, pressing the society’s office bearers to adhere to the previously established guidelines for communal harmony. The incident has quickly garnered attention on social media, with many expressing concerns over rising tensions.

According to reports, residents of the society are seeking ways to navigate the dispute and ensure that all cultural practices can be observed respectfully without infringing on others. There are no reports of any legal action taken in the matter.