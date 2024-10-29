Tragic! Elderly Couple Burnt Alive Inside Home As Gas Cylinder Explodes During Diwali Preparations In Hyderabad; Shocking Visuals Surface

@jsuryareddy

In a tragic incident, an elderly couple were killed while their teenage granddaughter was critically injured after a fire broke out in their apartment during Diwali preparations in Hyderabad's Yakutpur on Monday night.

In the purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media, locals were seen rushing inside the building to save the family as fire furiously engulfed parts of the structure. In another video, locals were seen carrying dizzy family members to an auto rickshaw to shift them to the hospital.

As per reports, the deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Mohan Lal and his wife 51-year-old Usha Devi. Their 15-year-old granddaughter Shruti Gupta was shifted to a nearby hospital in the vicinity where her condition is currently said to be critical.

According to a police statement to the media, the couple was preparing food for Diwali on the first floor of the G+1 residence in the densely populated area when the gas cylinder's regulator caught fire.

Reports suggest that soon after the incident police rushed to the spot and evacuated other family members from the house's ground floor.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and an investigation into the incident is underway.