Video: Man Dies After Being Crushed Under Govt Bus While Attempting To Overtake In Hyderabad

A tragic accident took place near Shamirpet police station in Hyderabad when a young man lost his life after a failed attempt to overtake an RTC bus. The incident on the Karimnagar-Mehdipatnam route highlights the perils of overtaking on busy roads and the increasing number of such incidents around Hyderabad.

As per reports, the victims, Sheikh Saklain and Mohammed Furkan, residents of Karkhana Gadda in Karimnagar district, were travelling from Karimnagar to Mehdipatnam on a motorcycle when they decided to overtake the RTC bus. During the attempt, they reportedly lost control of the bike, causing both riders to fall dangerously close to the bus wheels. The impact of the accident led to Saklain, who was riding the bike, being crushed under the bus, resulting in his immediate death. Mohammed Furkan, however, managed to escape with injuries.

A 21-second video clip, now circulating widely on social media, captures the harrowing moments of the accident. The video shows the exact instant the bus runs over Saklain, who remains motionless afterwards, as Furkan gets up and checks on him. The bus can then be seen coming to a halt, with the driver carefully pulling over to the left side after realising the accident's severity.

Authorities are investigating the incident, reviewing footage and seeking witnesses to understand the exact cause and circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

Unfortunately, Hyderabad has recently seen a rise in similar incidents involving two-wheelers and heavy vehicles. Experts attribute this trend to factors such as increased traffic congestion, risky overtaking, and a lack of adherence to road safety norms.

According to traffic police, cases of accidents due to reckless overtaking and loss of vehicle control have been rising, calling for urgent public awareness and stricter traffic enforcement measures.