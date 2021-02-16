LHB coaches getting detached: Anti-creep test not done, reveals initial enquiry

On February 11, an unusual incident occurred when two coaches of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) make of a long-distance train got detached twice. What's surprising is that these coaches had undergone periodical maintenance and were sent 'on-line' for service on February 9 itself. This has sprung open a discussion on the quality of maintenance done and post-checking and tests carried out before it goes on track for passenger service.

This has come up in the initial enquiry of Western Railway which is conducting a detailed examination and enquiry into this incident. This event has occurred at a time when the Indian Railways are promoting LHB coaches over the earlier ICF make of coaches that will be decommissioned.

The centre buffer coupler (CBC) that holds the two coaches, came off both the times and allegedly there could be issues with the 'knuckles and pin' which holds the two coaches. "Initial enquiry shows that the anti-creep test wasn't conducted after the maintenance, which is mandatory. We have sought an explanation from our staff and DAR enquiry is on. We will understand the actual reason only when the entire investigation is over and the report is prepared," said a WR official on condition of anonymity.

The anti-creep test, according to WR officials, is namely carried out to double-check and ensure that coaches don't separate while the train is moving. Sources said that following this incident, a drive too has begun at various railway workshops for refresher training to their staff handling these LHB coaches and maintaining them.

A 18-car LHB coach train is permitted to travel up to 160 kmph while 24-car train can run at speeds up to 130 kmph. In this case the train was moving at slower speeds plus they were empty. The first time the coaches of Bandra Terminus and Ramnagar railway station in Uttarakhand, uncoupled at 5.27 am between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations in which the train was stranded for 73 minutes.

The same coach again got separated between Naigaon and Vasai Road wherein it took 21 minutes to re-couple the coaches. Later it was halted at Virar where the troubles coaches were separated and sent for investigation. No passenger was injured in the incident.