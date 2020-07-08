Less than 1,000 new cases in city in last 24 hours

Mumbai: After almost a week, there were less than 1,000 new corona cases in Mumbai, with 806 new cases and 64 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 86,132, with 4,999 deaths until Tuesday. The previous instance of below-1,000 cases in a day was on June 30, when 903 cases were reported.

Across the state too, there was a drop in the number of new cases on Tuesday as compared to the day before, with 5,134 new cases and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total progressive count is now 2,17,121, with 9,250 deaths. Meanwhile, 3,296 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,18,558 so far.

Of the 224 deaths, 137 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 48 in Pune, 24 in Nashik division, seven in Aurangabad division, five in Latur, two in Akola and one from another state.

Currently, the MMR alone accounts for 70% of the overall number of cases and deaths in the state, followed by Pune (16%), Nashik division (5.81%), Aurangabad division (3.81%), Akola (1.50%), Kolhapur (1.11%), Nagpur (1.06%) and Latur (0.62%).

State health department officials said that the figures for Monday and Tuesday were aberrations and they expected a surge in the daily count for the next few days. “The daily rise in Covid-19 positive cases was lower on Monday. But this cannot be construed as a defining trend, unless the graph is sustained for a longer period. Besides, the viral outbreak is growing in the densely congested Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other areas. A surge is expected by July-end and then there is a likelihood that the curve will flatten,” said an official.

Civic officials have cautioned citizens who have waded through flooded areas to seek preventive care for leptospirosis within 72 hours. A senior official said, cases of malaria and dengue had nearly halved this June, though the lockdown had a role to play in this. “Now that the monsoon has picked up, we may see a spurt in monsoon ailments in the next few days,” said the official.

Currently, there are 114 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 64 government and 50 private. Of the 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,17,121 had tested positive (18.69%) until Monday. Currently, 6,31,895 people are in home quarantine and 45,463 people are in institutional quarantine.