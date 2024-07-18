Law Student’s Answer Sheet Torn, Bombay HC Issues Notice To DY Patil College In Pune To Save CCTV Footage

Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court has directed preservation of CCTV footage of a college while hearing a plea by one of the law students alleging that his answer sheet was torn by a professor as he demanded extra supplements for writing his exam.

A bench of Justices AS and Rajesh Patil issued notice to DY Patil Law College at Pimpri, Pune, and also directed the authorities to preserve the CCTV footage of the exam hall and of the principal’s cabin, where the alleged incident of tearing of the answer sheet took place. The HC was hearing a petition by a fourth-year law student Gaurav Kakade.

Read Also Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Shekhar Chandrashekhar In 2014 Cheating Case

Kakade has claimed he had sent an email to the principal requesting to provide an additional supplement for writing his answers since the 36-page answer sheet was insufficient. On the day of the exam, one of the professors taunted him for sending the email and allegedly tore his answer sheet. The plea further alleged that when he went to lodge a complaint to the principal, she assured of action.

The student then approached the principal with his grievance. However, despite assurance from the principal, the student was forcefully made to admit that he had resorted to unfair practices, the plea alleges.

Subsequently, the student was allowed to replicate his torn answer sheet on a fresh paper. However, when he filled in his name and roll number, the authorities informed him that he would only be allowed to do that.

Furthermore, the student was then summoned by the grievance redressal committee, and a report was filed against him. As a result, the student has now approached the high court seeking quashing of the report.