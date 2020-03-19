Latest coronavirus update: 4 students returned from Germany forced to deboard train at Palghar

Mumbai: In two separate incidents, four engineering students who had arrived in Mumbai from Frankfurt, Germany, were forced to de-board the New Delhi-bound Garib Rath Express at Palghar station on Wednesday, while two foreigners, also returning from Germany on board the Mandovi-Dadar Express were made to disembark at Dadar late on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, the passengers in question had tested negative for coronavirus at the airport but their hands were stamped 'home quarantine', the sight of which alarmed other passengers, who then pulled the safety chain on the train and it was forced to make an unscheduled halt at Palghar.

In the second case, the two foreigners were offloaded at Dadar after their fellow passengers got suspicious. They were then sent to the Seven Hills Hospital to be quarantined. The duo was returning from Karmali in Goa to Mumbai, having arrived in India on March 12.