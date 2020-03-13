Latest coronavirus update: NMMC elections may get delayed, which is likely to take place in third week of April

Navi Mumbai: The rising number of positive cases of coronavirus may delay the local body election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation(NMMC), which is likely to take place in the third week of April. The state election commission has already begun the election process like the draft of voters list and reservation of seats.
Kishore Patkar, Shiv Sena corporator from ward number 61, has written to deputy municipal commissioner (election) to ensure hand wash and sanitizer are used at the time of voting.
Patkar said that as a precautionary measure, arrangement of hand wash and sanitizer should be made for voters at the polling booth on the day of the election.
He said that keeping in mind the rise in the number of cases, only precaution can help us get out of this global epidemic. “Voters must wash their hand before and after using the EVM,” said Patkar, adding that safety should be given priority.
He even advocated that the election could be postponed until the situation improves.
Ramchandra Gharat, a BJP corporator and also the party’s city president, said, “I came to know that Shiv Sena has made the demand to arrange hand wash for voters, which is practically not possible. It seems that they are afraid of losing the election.
That is why they are making such kind of demands to just push the election ahead,” said Gharat. He added that the final decision will be taken by the election commission.
