Latest coronavirus update: Mumbaikar is Rwanda’s first case

Mumbai: The first ‘corona export’ from India was to Rwanda as a 45-year-old Mumbai man tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19. He has become the first person to be tested for the virus in any East African country.

Working at an ‘intergovernmental’ organisation in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, he was tested for the virus after he returned to the country from his recent Mumbai visit. He has been quarantined at a hospital in Kigali and is under treatment.

As per the information received from the health department of Rwanda, the infected patient has been working in Kigali and stays with his family and had visited Mumbai for some personal work. On March 8, he returned to the country from Mumbai, but did not show any symptom.

Later on March 13, he started to run temperature and caught a cold after vwhich he immediately reported the matter to the health department, who took him into an isolation ward and ran a diagnostic test. The reports confirmed that he wass infected with coronavirus.