Latest coronavirus update: PM Modi pledges USD 10 million to virus corpus

New Delhi: PM Modi on Sunday proposed the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund and pledged a starting contribution of $ 10 million.

Announcing the regional initiative at a video conference with SAARC leaders, Modi said that the emergency fund could be based on “voluntary contributions from all of us.”

Steering and moderating the 90-minute video conference, he reminded the world of his ‘Neighbourhood First policy,’ underscoring the need for “coming together, not growing apart, collaboration, not confusion, preparation, not panic.”’

He said, “We do not yet know what shape the pandemic will take. We can respond best by coming together.”

Modi took the initiative even as cases of coronavirus in the region has touched 150. He said that the fund could be used by any of the SAARC members to meet the cost of immediate action. Modi further suggested using existing facilities such as the SAARC Disaster Management Centre to pool the best practices.