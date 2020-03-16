Latest coronavirus update: FIR against father forbid to conceal kin’s viral condition

Agra’s District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh told the media, “When the woman arrived from Bengaluru and we got to know that her husband was positive, we asked her to stay at home in isolation.

When our team went there on Friday, we were told she had left for Bengaluru via Delhi. Her father told me she had left on a train. When we sought the train details, the father said she was travelling by a general coach.

However, we put her phone on surveillance, and her location was found to be in Agra itself. I then sent a police team and she was found hiding in her house.”

This alleged misrepresentation of facts and concealment of truth has led to her father – a Senior Railway official – to face arrest and criminal prosecution under the Epidemic Act, the first such instance in the State.

The DM has asked the chief medical officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman’s father. Agra CMO Mukesh Vats said, “The woman had left for Agra from Bengaluru airport itself.

When we got the news that her husband had tested positive, we asked her and her paternal family to undergo tests. While the family was at the hospital giving samples, they complained of substandard facilities.

They were taken to isolation wards but went away. They were forcibly brought back after the police was sent to their home on March 13.”

The woman, whose preliminary tests were positive and has been in quarantine in the hospital since then, tested positive on Sunday. Her paternal family members, who tested negative, are in home quarantine.