Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai Metro one issues advisory amid epidemic outbreak scare

Mumbai: Amid scare of Coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Limited (MMOPL) has issued an advisory to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to the MMOPL, it’s taking utmost care by creating awareness among employees and commuters and is asking them to maintain hygiene at its best. It is running a campaign asking employees not panic.

Furthermore, as a preventive measure, the authority is also undertaking cleaning rakes after every round of trips and deep cleaning during night time.