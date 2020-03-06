Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai Metro one issues advisory amid epidemic outbreak scare

Mumbai: Amid scare of Coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Limited (MMOPL) has issued an advisory to prevent further spread of the virus.
According to the MMOPL, it’s taking utmost care by creating awareness among employees and commuters and is asking them to maintain hygiene at its best. It is running a campaign asking employees not panic.
Furthermore, as a preventive measure, the authority is also undertaking cleaning rakes after every round of trips and deep cleaning during night time.
Moreover, station areas frequently used by people and directly comes under human contact such as ticket counters, lifts, escalators, handrails and railings are being cleaned by cleaning agents to ensure disinfection, the MMOPL informed.
Also, machines are deployed to sanitise toilets using fumes stated the Metro One authority.
The 11.4-kilometre-long metro one corridor is the only metro in Mumbai which is currently operational between Ghatkopar and Versova.
Daily about 4.5 lakh commuters travel in this metro corridor.