Latest Coronavirus update in India: Owner of recycled masks godown still at large

The staffer of a recycled masked godown on Tuesday, was arrested for allegedly dumping them at Purna village near the pipeline in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as Imran Shaikh.

Police said that Imran used to take masks from warehouses and then dumped them. He has been released on bail. Investigating officers however added that they are trying to trace the owner who, bought recycled masks to India. They are also trying to ascertain the country of origin of the imported masks.

"After detaining the owner of recycled masks, we will interrogate him to find out from where did he purchase the masks and were they imported from China," informed Senior Police inspector, Maloji Shinde from the Narpoli police station.