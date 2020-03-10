Latest Coronavirus update in India: Owner of recycled masks godown still at large

The staffer of a recycled masked godown on Tuesday, was arrested for allegedly dumping them at Purna village near the pipeline in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as Imran Shaikh.
Police said that Imran used to take masks from warehouses and then dumped them. He has been released on bail. Investigating officers however added that they are trying to trace the owner who, bought recycled masks to India. They are also trying to ascertain the country of origin of the imported masks.
"After detaining the owner of recycled masks, we will interrogate him to find out from where did he purchase the masks and were they imported from China," informed Senior Police inspector, Maloji Shinde from the Narpoli police station.
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, one video became viral on social media in which recycled masks were seen being washed at a warehouse in Wal village after they were bought from China. The recycled masks after washing were intended to be sold in the market. After watching the video the people in Bhiwandi went in a state of panic. However, it is emerging that the alleged owner of these masks got scared on seeing the video and dumped them at Purna village near a pipeline in Bhiwandi on Sunday.
The masks were stored in Wal village in a warehouse in Paras Compound in Bhiwandi. When Thane district administration officials visited the site on Sunday morning they found a huge quantity of dumped recycled masks.
MPCB Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officer's disposed off the recycled masks in a scientific fashion.
Meanwhile the district administration is cautious before making any sensational claims.
"The report is yet to arrive. After getting the report, then we will confirm whether the used masks were contaminated from Covid-19 and other viruses", informed Shashikant Gaikwad, Bhiwandi Tehsildar.
