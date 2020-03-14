Latest coronavirus update in India: Maharashtra courts to hear only 'urgent' matters from Monday

Over 80 people in India have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with many others being placed in quarantine. Two people in the country have also succumbed to the virus.

The World Health Organisation has termed it a pandemic, and India on Saturday decides to treat it as a 'notified disaster'.

The Ministry of Health and the Government of Maharashtra have recently released advisories suggesting that people avoid public spaces and gathers. On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the closure of all theatres, gyms and swimming pools in several parts of the state. He also encouraged people to take precautions and avoid public spaces.