Latest coronavirus update: 15 recovers from corona in Maha, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: From Battleground Corona in the state, there is some good news. Fifteen patients who were being treated for the virus are on the mend and will soon be discharged, public health minister Rajesh Tope informed on Tuesday.
“The figure for corona-positive persons in the state has reached 106. In 1,890 suspected cases, patients tested negative. The number of deaths is four.
The Filipino who died two days ago tested negative for corona after treatment,” said Tope.
“The good news is that those affected are recovering from this disease. Two swab tests of 15 patients who had earlier tested positive, were negative. These include 12 patients from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Aurangabad.
They are now being discharged from hospital,” he added. “Of these 106 positive patients, only two are in ICU, the rest are in quarantine,’’ he said.
“The state government has made provisions for N-95 masks and sufficient beds. It has added 1,000 new hospitals under the Mahatma Phule health scheme. All corona patients will be treated under this scheme,” he said.
