Latest coronavirus update: 15 recovers from corona in Maha, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: From Battleground Corona in the state, there is some good news. Fifteen patients who were being treated for the virus are on the mend and will soon be discharged, public health minister Rajesh Tope informed on Tuesday.

“The figure for corona-positive persons in the state has reached 106. In 1,890 suspected cases, patients tested negative. The number of deaths is four.

The Filipino who died two days ago tested negative for corona after treatment,” said Tope.