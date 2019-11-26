‘Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing very good’

Mumbai: Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to a hospital two weeks ago, is “doing very good”, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator. It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU and still hooked on to a ventilator.

Hospital sources were unavailable for comment despite several attempts to contact them. “She is doing very good. We are happy,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said.