Last Ambassador car of Central Railway's Mumbai Division retired today

Manufactured by M/s Hindustan Motors Ltd registered as a light motor vehicle carrying capacity of 5 persons including a driver last Ambassador car of central railways Mumbai division retired on Tuesday After completing of life of 35 years

Initially, it was purchased by the engineering department of Central Railways Mumbai division on 22nd January 1985, at the cost of Rs 75000. The car was later transferred to the commercial department of Central Railway Mumbai division on 6th June 1992. Till Tuesday without any complaints and sickness ( never created problem while on duty), it served 16 senior divisional commercial managers of central railways Mumbai Division as a member of the commercial department of Central Railways Mumbai Division.

Muthu Pandi Andi Nadar, driver of this is also going to retire on 31st March. Since 92, Muthu is driving this car. Muthu joined the central railway in 1984 as a Khalasi. In 1988 he became a driver. In 1992 Muthu was given charge of driving this car.

"Definitely I am going to miss this a lot. This car was very close to my heart. I always took care of it like my own daughter," Muthu told FPJ on Tuesday. Asked about the last run of this car, Muthu said that at around 10.40 am on Tuesday, they started from Bsdhwar Park and reach CSMT. "That was the last run of this car," he added.

" In evening after performing 'Pooja' which was attended by several retired senior divisional commercial managers ( who used this car during their tenure of senior divisional commercial manager of Central Railways Mumbai Division) and staff of Central Railways Mumbai division and senior officials, car was retired officially" said Mumbai adding that as per railway rules he will deposit the car in the scrap depot of Central Railways , located at Currey Road.

Asked about ang kind of fine by traffic police , Muthu said , till the no any receipt made by traffic police as fine for violation of traffic rules.. Apart from that he never face any type of technical problem ( kabhi koyi kharabi nahi aayi beech raste me ) during duty or in mid way. Similarly no any type accidents .

Asked about future life, Muthu said , though I miss my " Princess " but I don't believe in seat idol, hence after retirement ( 31st March 2022) definitely look for some job .

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:03 PM IST