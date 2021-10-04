Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh government afraid of allowing Priyanka Gandhi to visit district, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot while while addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Congress office today criticised the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri and the subsequent detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to visit the district.

He also condemned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his 'pick up sticks' comment against protesting farmers.

State Congress President Nana Patole, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were also present at the press conference. The Congress leaders also staged a protest outside Mantralaya against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Haryana CM ML Khattar's statement is unfortunate. Priyanka Gandhi wants to go to Lakhimpur Kheri and sympathise with farmers but the UP government is afraid and didn't allow her. We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident," said Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot .

Pilot criticised the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the subsequent detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was on her way to visit the district| Bhushan Koyande

He further went on to say that drugs worth Rs 21,000 crores were seized at Gujarat's Mundra port but the BJP-led government is yet to take action. "We demand that a sitting supreme court judge should investigate this matter so that the youth of this country are saved," Pilot said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers.

Advertisement

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident| Bhushan Koyande

Addressing the unit here, Khattar asked them to form volunteer groups of 700-1000 farmers at different places of the state. "Do not worry...when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said. The Chief Minister, referring to the impact of the ongoing farmers' agitation, said that the problem is limited to the northern and western districts of Haryana, while it is not as much in the southern districts.

Notably, Khattar also said that if a protest has to be suppressed, it can be done through one government order, but those protesting are "our own people and not enemies".

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son who has been named in an FIR by the Uttar Pradesh Police after the death of eight people, including four farmers in violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The party also demanded enhanced compensation of Rs one crore for each of the farmers killed and sought immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who the leaders alleged has been illegally detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On Monday, Congress leaders protested outside UP Bhawan in the national capital and staged agitations near Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Congress staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue near Mantralaya over Lakhimpur Kheri violence



State Congress President Nana Patole, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were also present. pic.twitter.com/jSoKmdmh4x — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Advertisement

The Congress said it would hold protests outside the offices of all district magistrates across the country on Tuesday to protest against the incident.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:41 PM IST