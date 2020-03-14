Labour population cursed with 'illiteracy', says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Observing that most of the labour population is cursed with illiteracy, the Bombay High Court recently ruled that an employer can be summoned to explain the circumstances in which one of its workmen died. The HC said the employer can be summoned by the Commissioner, who is the competent authority under the Employee's Compensation Act of 1923.

A bench of Justice Vinay Joshi also held that if a workman is already suffering from some ailment and the nature of his work has contributed to his health's deterioration then his employer can be asked to compensate.

The bench pronounced the ruling while upholding a compensation of Rs six lakh to the widow and children of a mine worker, who died after falling from a building. They claimed compensation arguing that he died during working hours.

The employer of the deceased argued that he did not die while working and thus it cannot be held liable for any compensation. It also questioned the jurisdiction of the commissioner for passing the orders.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Joshi said, “The commissioner can act on information received by him from any source regarding the fatal accident and call upon the employer to explain as to under what circumstances death had occurred. He can also ask for the explanation of the employer whether he is liable to deposit the compensation on account of the death.”

“Most of the labour population suffers from the curse of illiteracy and poverty and is incapable of entering into a legal fight with the employer. However, it is the responsibility of the commissioner to assist the weaker,” the judge observed.