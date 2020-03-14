Coronavirus Update: ICC meeting to take place through video conference

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed that the body would be holding its meeting scheduled for late March in Dubai through conference call amidst the coronavirus outbreak. While the full meetings will be rescheduled for early May this year.

"The board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May," the ICC said in an official statement.

"This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," it added.