Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Mumbai: This year marks a significant milestone for Konkan Railway with 33 years of dedicated service to the Nation and 25 years of seamless operations. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the 33rd Foundation Day was organised at CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director / Konkan Railway expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of all employees, recognising their unwavering commitment and encouraged them to persist with the same zeal and commitment. The official provided an overview of the accomplishments that Konkan Railway has achieved during the last 12 - 18 months including 100% Electrification of its route.

Accomplishments:

According to Gupta, this year the Konkan Railway achieved a 30% increase in originating loading, which is the highest ever increase in originating loading and the revised target of the Railway Board was also achieved.

There has been a 93% surge in train operating turnover and revenue has almost doubled, elevating from ₹972 crore to ₹1,877 crore in last ten years, said Gupta .

The project turnover has undergone an 836% ascent, surging from ₹350 crore to ₹3,274 crore, effectively growing nearly 8 to 9 times. Notably, the revenue from the USBRL project reached ₹1,757 crore during the period from 2003-04 to 2012-13, and soared to ₹11,400 crore from 2013-14 to 2022-23.

Equity witnessed an impressive growth, doubling from ₹806 crore to ₹1,785 crore, reflecting an increase of 121%.

CAPEX

The Total Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) during the period 1998-99 to 2012-13 amounted to ₹683 crore, and it increased to ₹3,026 crore in the subsequent years, covering the period from 2013-14 to 2022-23.

The total profit over the span of 2013-14 to 2022-23 amounted to ₹756 cr, including the significant loss incurred during the challenging COVID pandemic year.

