Konkan Railway celebrates 32nd Foundation Day

Konkan Railway has completed a glorious journey of 32 years in service of the Nation. To mark the occasion of 32nd Foundation Day, a celebration was organized at Konkan Rail Vihar, Nerul - Navi Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director / KRCL appreciated all Employees for working sincerely towards progress of the organization and urged them to continue working with the same spirit. He also briefed the gathering about various achievements of Konkan Railway.

A few notable achievements of Konkan Railway during 12 - 18 months are listed as under :

The track doubling of the Roha - Veer section was completed in August 2021.

Last station among the 10 new stations was made operational in March 2022.

100% Electrification of Konkan Railway route was completed in March 2022. Prime Minister Dedicated to the Nation 100% Electrification of Konkan Railway route on 20th June 2022.

Prime Minister also flagged off the DEMU Services of new BG rail line between Jaynagar(Bihar-India) to Kurtha (Nepal) in April 2022, which is Operated and Maintained by Konkan Railway.

Konkan Railway achieved another major milestone in the construction of the World’s highest Railway bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, when the over arch deck of the iconic Chenab Railway bridge was completed with a Golden Joint on 13th August 2022.

The progress and growth of the organization could not have been achieved without the contribution of its employees. Awards & Commendation Certificates were distributed to Officers and Staff of Konkan Railway for their meritorious work during the function.

Konkan Railway always practices Safety First. Konkan Railway always strives to provide a safe and comfortable journey to the passengers traveling on its route.