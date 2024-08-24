'Kolkata Rape Case Yaad Hai?': 16-Year-Old Threatens Doctor With Assault Over Parking Dispute In Mankhurd Clinic; FIR Delayed

Representative Image | Pexels

The Mankhurd police are in the process of registering an FIR after a doctor was allegedly threatened by a 16-year-old boy when she asked him to shift his two-wheeler, which was parked in front of her clinic. The boy also reportedly referenced the Kolkata rape case while threatening her, threatening her that she could face the same consequences as the Kolkata doctor.

The complainant's husband said, “My wife has a clinic in Sathe Nagar located in Mankhurd area. On Saturday afternoon, a scooter was parked near the clinic and she had asked the boy to remove his motorcycle but he did not budge and allegedly threatened her. The fight escalated and 16 years old boy allegedly threatened her by saying, ‘Kolkata rape case yad hai na’ (do you remember about the Kolkata rape case), similar like incident would take place here.”

“The 16 year old boy came, there was a mob and they threatened my wife. She was beaten up by the mob and now we are in the process of registering an FIR in this matter.” said the husband.

The couple immediately visited the nearest police station to register an FIR. However, the victim’s husband expressed dissatisfaction, because the police were delaying the filing of the FIR, “ My wife was beaten up and we fear that his threats could turn out to be true. We have always complained about two wheelers being parked near the clinic as it is illegal, but both of us never thought that the fight would turn violent. We demand justice and speedy action. Just because he is a juvenile he shouldn’t get away with the crime.”

Police said that the incident took place at around 2pm in Sathe Nagar, “The victim and the accused had a fight over the parking spot and then a physical altercation took place. We are registering an FIR in this matter and action will be taken according to the law,” said Senior Police Inspector of Mankhurd police station, Mahadev Koli.