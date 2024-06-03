Kolhapur Accident Video: 3 Motorcyclists Sent Flying Into Air As Speeding Car Hits From Behind At Cyber Chowk; 3 Dead, Several Injured

X

In a tragic incident, three people lost their lives and many were injured after a speeding car hit several two-wheelers at Kolhapur’s Cyber Chowk on Monday.

In the purported video of the incident, the speeding white car can be seen hitting two-wheelers. The collision was so severe that it sent three people flying in the air, as seen in the video.

As per reports, the speeding car driven by 72-year-old Vasant Cahavan lost control and struck multiple two-wheelers at the busy intersection.

The injured victims were rushed to City Hospital, where they are receiving critical care. Among the injured, two are reported to be in critical condition.

Police have confirmed that the accident occurred when Chavan, who may have experienced a dizzy spell, lost control of his vehicle. Investigations are ongoing to determine if Chavan had any underlying medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident.

Cyber Chowk is a heavily trafficked area connecting Rajarampuri, Shivaji University, and Rajaram College, and is surrounded by several schools and a cyber college.