Kids should live playfully and not die like this: Bhandara hospital fire victim's father

Nagpur: After 14 years of marriage and giving birth to three stillborn foetuses, Hirkanya Bhanarkar (39) had finally conceived and given birth to a girl on January 6, only to lost her in the fire at the Bhandara hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday.

"Such thing should not happen to anyone....Children should live and should be playing," Hirkanya's husband Hiralal Bhanarkar told reporters outside Akoli Public Health Centre (PHC) in Bhandara district on Sunday night while struggling to suppress his wails.

The detached words of Hiralal sounded like he was hysterical and was struggling to regain his composure, natural for a man who eagerly waited for his bundle of joy for 14 long years, and when he was yearning to caress the baby girl, she is gone for ever.