Khandala to Mahabaleshwar: How Wadhawan brothers manged to dodge arrest amid lockdown

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had issued summons to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank case and asked them to appear on March 17. The duo reportedly cited the pandemic and skipped the appearance, officials said.

Satara police, meanwhile, registered a case against the Wadhawans and others under IPC section 188 (disobedience of lawful order of public servant) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for defying lockdown.

A CBI statement said: “On 09.03.2020, searches were conducted at the premises of accused. Both the accused were not found available at their premises. Therefore, in order to secure their presence for the purpose of investigation, notices u/s 41 A Cr.PC were served on them. But, they avoided to join the investigation. The NBW of arrest was issued by the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Mumbai on 17.03.2020 against Shri Kapil Wadhwan and Shri Dheeraj Wadhwan. Even after the issuance of NBW, they have not appeared before CBI or the Court.”

CBI added that on April 9, after getting information that they were located in District Santara, the CBI said: “ On 09.04.2020, an information was received by CBI that both the accused were located in District Satara and lodged at a Government Institutional Quarantine Centre at Panchgani. Thereafter, an email has been immediately sent to DM and SP of District Satara(Maharashtra) for not releasing them without NOC from CBI or order of the Court and taking other necessary steps to prevent the accused persons from absconding. Investigation is continuing.”

According to an India Today report, the Wadhawans travelled out of Mumbai after they learnt that they could be booked and were citing reasons related to COVID-19.

The duo were joined by their family members in a Khandala guest house but after being worried about getting caught during the lockdown, they tried to move from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.

The Maharashtra government meanwhile sent senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave and initiated a probe against him for allegedly helping scam accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others to travel to a hill station amid lockdown.

News of DHFL promoters Wadhawans, their family and close friends traveling from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district despite coronavirus lockdown sparked off a political row in the state.

The Wadhawan family and their friends, who drove to the family's farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening, were put under quarantine by the Satara authorities.

Gupta, special principal secretary in the Home Department, had allegedly given the Wadhawans a letter which facilitated the travel.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that "as per discussion with chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray),Amitabh Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave".

The government also ordered a probe, to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik, into the matter. Saunik will submit his report in 15 days, it said.

Srikant Singh, ACS (Appeals and security) will handle additional charge as principal secretary in Gupta's place.

The probe order noted that when the entire country was in lockdown to tackle coronavirus, Gupta gave a letter on his letterhead to allow Kapil Wadhawan and others to travel.

The permission for travel by cars, in the form of "To Whomsoever It May Concern" letter, was issued on April 8. It stated that the Wadhawan family was known to Gupta and they were traveling for "family emergency".

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are under the scanner in Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scams.

Opposition BJP, meanwhile, latched onto the issue and tried to corner the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

"No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra? One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police. It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own," former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

With inputs from agencies