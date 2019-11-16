KEM resident doctor injects self with poison, dies

Mumbai: A 28-year-old resident doctor of civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison, police said on Saturday.

Pranay Jaiswal's body was found on the terrace of his hostel inside the hospital campus on Saturday morning, an official said.

Jaiswal, a resident of Amravati, was a final year Master's student and was reportedly under depression over the last six months, he added.