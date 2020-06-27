KEM doctor duped of Rs 61,000 for home delivery of liquor

Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police registered an offence after a 25-year-old doctor from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital was duped to the tune of Rs 61,000.

The doctor, who was searching online for a home delivery of liquor, was duped while placing the order. According to the police, the woman doctor came across a shop named Living Liquid while searching online for the home delivery of liquor. Since the address was mentioned as Parel, the doctor contacted the shop.

After calling, the front person first asked the doctor whether she has an online wallet account or not and sent her a link. As soon as she scanned the code, Rs 1,520 was debited from her account. When nothing arrived even after 30 minutes, the doctor dialed the shop again. The seller asked her that her bill needed to be registered first and again sent her a QR code. This time Rs 10,000 was debited from her account. When the doctor asked him about the transaction, he replied that there was some technical problem and sent another code and claimed that, after scanning it, the money would be refunded.

However, another Rs 10,000 were debited from her account. When the doctor confronted him about the withdrawals, the seller asked that if she didn't trust him, visit his shop in Parel and take double money. This time again the doctor trusted him and scanned another code twice. Rs 20,000 each debited from her account in the two transactions. The doctor learned that she was duped and did not continue her conversation with the fraudster. Few days later, the doctor approached the Bhoiwada Police Station and registered an offence. "We have registered an offence of cheating under the Information Technology Act and our investigation is underway," said an official.