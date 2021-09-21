KCET-2021, II PUC annual results out on kea.kar.nic.in; document verification from September 30

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021 (KCET-2021), the gateway for entry into professional courses in the state, have been announced, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

H.K. Meghan of Prithvi Hill View Academy in Mysuru has created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said out of 1,93,447 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,83,231 have become eligible for seeking admission into engineering and technology courses based on merit.

There are no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses, he clarified.

In other streams, 1,52,518 candidates are eligible for agriculture, 1,52,760 for veterinary courses, 1,55,910 for naturopathy and yoga, and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma and Pharm-D courses.

All the 12 Covid-19 positive students, who were facilitated to write exams in separate centres, have secured ranks, Aswath Narayan said.

Assessment of performance has been done based on the revised key answers (prepared by subject experts) hosted on KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in. After the generation of the merit list for different courses the number of eligible candidates has been earmarked, he said.

"Document verification process will begin on September 30 in the facilitation centres set up in all the district headquarters. Results of around 7,000 students have been withheld, the major reason being the non-submission of marks cards by over 6,000 students. Candidates need to keep their original documents ready and details of the original documents required for processing of verification are hosted on the KEA website. Documents shall be verified through online verification software in facilitation centres."

For the KCET-2021 examinations held from August 28-30, at 530 examination centres across the state, 2,01,834 candidates had applied, out of which 1,93,447 candidates had appeared.

Out of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream, except the 1st rank holder, all are from Bengaluru. The number of students who have scored more than 55 out of 60 in physics is 27, in chemistry 217, mathematics 199, and biology 5,235. Grace marks of 3 each for physics and mathematics has been given, Ashwath Narayan said.

Out of a total of around 1.09 lakh seats available for engineering in the state, around 54,000 seats are available for the government quota. Last year 34,000 seats were filled from the government quota, he said.

The results are published in KEA website and candidates can also browse and download the subject-wise evaluation reports from the website.

For admission to medical/dental courses and ISM and homoeopathy (except naturopathy & yoga) courses, NEET-2021 rankings will be considered and for architecture course, the NATA scores.

After the publication of the NEET/NATA results, further updates will be published on the KEA website.

In the event of an applicant's ranking not being shown in the ranking list, the candidate can search his/her name in the list. CBSE candidates may forward the mark sheet to KEA through e-mail for which spot rank will be given.

Meanwhile, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced the results of II PUC (Class 12). Of the total 18,413 students who appeared for examinations, 5,507 have passed (29.91 per cent). The exams were held between August 19 to September 3.

The Karnataka Education Department had passed all students studying in II PUC earlier. Those who were not happy with their results were also allowed to take up annual examinations.

