Sena MP Sanjay Raut backs IFFI jury Nadav Lapid's remark on Kashmir Files, slams Centre, filmmakers for using Kashmiri Pandits for propaganda

"Nobody came forward when Kashmiri Pandits were protesting, nor were there plans for a Kashmir Files 2.0 - make that too," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UT) MP, Sanjay Raut has jumped into The Kashmir Files controversy by backing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid who termed Vivek Agnihori's The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' and 'propaganda'.

While talking to the media, the Sena MP said, "It's true about the Kashmir Files. There was propaganda by one party against another. A party and the government were busy with publicity. But the maximum number of killings in Kashmir occurred after this film. Kashmir Pandits, security personnel were killed."

"Where were these Kashmir Files people then? The children of Kashmiri Pandits were also agitating, where were they then? Nobody came forward then, nor were there plans for a Kashmir Files 2.0 - make that too," he further added.

article-image

Nadav Lapid Israeli filmmaker criticised the The Kashmir Files

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is being held in Goa, condemned the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" in the list, calling it "propaganda, vulgar movie”.

In the video, Lapid can be heard saying, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable sharing my feelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion", Lapid said.

article-image

The IFFI jury distances itself from Lapid's comments

The jury board of the 53rd International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa issued an official statement over the controversy that has erupted after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called 'The Kashmir Files' "propaganda" and "vulgar".

In his speech during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid had mentioned how the "jury was disturbed and shocked" that 'The Kashmir Files' was screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he had said.

article-image

Nadav Lapid was slamed by Israeli ambassadors

The Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, wrote an open letter to Nadav Lapid, slamming him for criticising the film, 'The Kashmir Files'. Naor Gilon wrote the open letter on Twitter and also made sure that the letter he wrote was in English and not Hebrew so that the Indians could understand it.

In the series of tweets, Gilon wrote, "An open letter to Nadav Lapid following his criticism of the Kashmir Files. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long, so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED."

article-image

