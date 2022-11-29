Kashmir Files Row: Consulate General of Israel says, 'We have to share other people's suffering'

Earlier in the day, the Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, wrote an open letter to Nadav Lapid, slamming him for criticising the film, 'The Kashmir Files'.
Now, the Consulate General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani, has also made a comment about the issue, "When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We're Jews who suffered from horrible things, and I think we've got to share other people's suffering," he said.
Israel's former Ambassador to India also criticised Lapid for his comments on the movie, " Unfortunate comment which reflects only his(IFFI Jury Head) own views and lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about. He should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity," he said in a tweet.
Nadav Lapid Israeli filmmaker criticised the The Kashmir Files
Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is being held in Goa, condemned the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" in the list, calling it "propaganda, vulgar movie”.
In the video, Lapid can be heard saying, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable sharing my feelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion," Lapid said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)