Kashmir Files Row: Consulate General of Israel says, 'We have to share other people's suffering' |

Earlier in the day, the Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, wrote an open letter to Nadav Lapid, slamming him for criticising the film, 'The Kashmir Files'.

Now, the Consulate General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani, has also made a comment about the issue, "When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We're Jews who suffered from horrible things, and I think we've got to share other people's suffering," he said.

When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see.I think it was shown in Israel too.We're Jews who suffered from horrible things&I think we've to share other's suffering: Kobbi Shoshani, Consul Gen of Israel on IFFI Jury Head's remarks on #KashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/a9axUKGYbQ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Israel's former Ambassador to India also criticised Lapid for his comments on the movie, " Unfortunate comment which reflects only his(IFFI Jury Head) own views and lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about. He should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity," he said in a tweet.

An unfortunate comment which reflects his own and only his own views and total lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about. https://t.co/zRY7t6a1bk — Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) November 29, 2022

Nadav Lapid Israeli filmmaker criticised the The Kashmir Files

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is being held in Goa, condemned the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" in the list, calling it "propaganda, vulgar movie”.

In the video, Lapid can be heard saying, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable sharing my feelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion," Lapid said.