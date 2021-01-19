Karnataka leaders across party lines slam Uddhav Thackeray's claim to Marathi speaking border areas

It is unfortunate when a responsible person like Thackeray makes such statement which can create issues on the border, HD Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The Mahajan committee report made it clear that Belagavi and other places which Thackeray speaks about belong to Karnataka, Kumaraswamy added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "Such statements will create tension among people. He shouldn't make such statements. The Congress which is supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra should probably withdraw its support to this kind of party and the Chief Minister should not be supported and should be shown his place." Following the tweet made by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a protest erupted in many border areas and throughout Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations and all the political leaders made statements against the tweet made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Thackeray had said that bringing "Karnataka-occupied" Marathi-speaking regions into Maharashtra would be a "true tribute" to those martyred in the boundary battle in 1956.

The day after his statement, pro-Kannada organisations staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of the Maharashtra government and Uddhav Thackeray in several parts of Karnataka.

Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani are a part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people. Right from the beginning, Maharashtra claims them while the Karnataka government opposes it.

Siddaramaiah said, "Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Thackeray should not try to politicise the issue which is already decided." Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy likened Thackeray's statement to the "expansionary policies of China", warning that such remarks would affect the harmonious relationship between the states.